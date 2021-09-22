Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $830.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.