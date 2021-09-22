The Buckle, Inc.’s August Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales climbed 42.7% in the month of August. The Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,236,815 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

