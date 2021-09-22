Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) Lock-Up Period To End on September 22nd

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Ikena Oncology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of IKNA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

