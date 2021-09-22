Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 24th

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:APOP opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

