Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 2.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.91. 15,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Specifically, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its position in Oscar Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 55,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

