Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $31.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

