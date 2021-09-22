Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $138.91, but opened at $130.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $133.40, with a volume of 3,227 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

