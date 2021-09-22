Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Decreases By 26.4%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AANNF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

