Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.0 days.

AMIVF opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

