Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.0 days.
AMIVF opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.