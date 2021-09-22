Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.