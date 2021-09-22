DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

