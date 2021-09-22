Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

About Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

