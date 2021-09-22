Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading Down 2.4%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

