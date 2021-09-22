Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.90. Approximately 6,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 1,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

About Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.