Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 0.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.16. 146,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,147,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.