Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 4.6%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 924,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,731,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VISL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 405.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

