Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 4.6%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 924,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,731,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.