ZumCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $571,277.99 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $571,277.99 and $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

