Mina (MINA) Price Tops $4.38 on Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00010406 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $135.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00166617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.06776263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.64 or 1.00169082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00751453 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 243,341,763 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

