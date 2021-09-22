LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.11 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $43.11 million and $15,957.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044073 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

