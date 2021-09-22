RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,795.17 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $626,795.17 and $29,796.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00359327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

