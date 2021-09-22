SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0038 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. SparkPoint has a market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $539,177.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044073 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

