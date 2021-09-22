FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

