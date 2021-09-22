Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading Down 0.2%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

