Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). 69,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 32,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.98. The company has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

