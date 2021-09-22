JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82). Approximately 184,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 669 ($8.74).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 679.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.