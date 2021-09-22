BITTO Hits 1-Day Volume of $430.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $557,612.44 and $430.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.54 or 0.00686066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01163306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.