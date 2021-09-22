Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Tops $425,866.06

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $425,866.06 and approximately $484.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00167135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00107274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.01 or 0.06774215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.77 or 0.99959734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

