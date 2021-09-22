Wing (WING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00108038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.02 or 0.06703857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.96 or 0.99910189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

