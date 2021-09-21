IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IRMD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 15,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,719. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,242. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

