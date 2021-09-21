JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBGS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 1,132,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,616. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

