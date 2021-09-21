Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.75 or 0.06816057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00361547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.66 or 0.01226533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00112576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00541300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.00533493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00352540 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

