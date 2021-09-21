Fear (FEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.96 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Fear has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Fear has a market cap of $5.10 million and $6.96 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

