Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.05 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $944.99 million and approximately $102.05 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.56 or 0.00039104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00108038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.02 or 0.06703857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.96 or 0.99910189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

