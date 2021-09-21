World Token Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $106,294.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00108038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.02 or 0.06703857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.96 or 0.99910189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002555 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,476,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.