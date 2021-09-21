Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.06710522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.88 or 1.00088119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.80 or 0.00750869 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

