Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LPCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,749,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

