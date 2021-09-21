Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 27,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $36.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

