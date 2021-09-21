Analyzing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edap Tms and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.30% 0.45% 0.24% InMode 44.34% 45.87% 39.55%

Volatility and Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $47.81 million 4.36 -$1.95 million ($0.07) -89.29 InMode $206.11 million 23.19 $75.03 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Edap Tms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. InMode has a consensus price target of $111.40, suggesting a potential downside of 25.48%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than InMode.

Summary

InMode beats Edap Tms on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

