Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $280.04 or 0.00663996 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $157.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.38 or 0.01155603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

