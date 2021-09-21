Convex Finance Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $191.72 million and $21.15 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.97 or 0.00021266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00065507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00167650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.60 or 0.06702055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.87 or 0.99997179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

