Idena Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Idena has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $135,119.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00065068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00149369 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00062369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00167045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00107499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,468,867 coins and its circulating supply is 51,054,219 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

