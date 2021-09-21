Michael Polelle Sells 1,507 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GWRE stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

