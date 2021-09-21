Internet of People (IOP) Trading Down 90.1% This Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 89.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $62,227.70 and $24.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 90.1% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

