PRIA 24 Hour Volume Hits $133.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005332 BTC on major exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $155,304.03 and approximately $133.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043966 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

