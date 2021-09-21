Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

HCAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 525,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,883. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.