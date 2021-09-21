GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 292,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

