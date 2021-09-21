Name Change Token (NCT) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $88,940.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,764,035 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

