Agrello (DLT) Hits One Day Volume of $766,499.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Agrello has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $766,499.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Agrello has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 103,215,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.