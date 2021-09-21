Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

