MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor Sells 10,000 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 2,533,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,104. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
