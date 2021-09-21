MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor Sells 10,000 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 2,533,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,104. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.